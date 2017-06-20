RTE has received complaints about the Angelus, whose bong was changed in 2015. Did I really just type that?! Apparently the new bong isn’t religious enough and come people want the old bong back.

A bong by any other bong would still sound as sweet, non?

That’s not even as nuts as some of these complaints, according to the listeners of The Early Breakfast:

“A woman complained to my boss for smiling at her.” - Brian

“Paula I worked in America on a J1 years ago in a restaurant and a woman ordered hot wings and then proceeded to go mental when they made her baby cry.”

“I once heard a lady complaining in Lidl that the disposable BBQ she bought didn’t contain the meat just like the picture on the box showed” - BBScubaSteve via Snapchat

“I used to work as a waiter and I heard a lot of strange complaints (obviously not a very good waiter)! Once I was told the milkshake I'd served someone was "too cold" and I should microwave it for him. Happy Tuesday !” - Alex

“Silly complaints. I managed a lady years ago who was doing a Sales Executive role. She was wearing Flip Flops and I told her that she should be wearing shoes. She complained to HR saying I was looking at her legs. HR told her cop on!” - GalwayTim

“I once worked in a sports centre and a parent screamed at me for a class starting without their kid. They were 15 minutes late.”

“I work for a phone company and had a woman complain that her phone was broken. I explained that phone had been water damaged. She went mental that I could accuse her of this so I took the battery out and water dripped out - she still argued she didn't get it wet. Had another person ask do phones sweat??? Because he noticed water in it!”

“Sent a taxi to a customer’s house for 8:00, he called me up and said the cab was too early at 7:59.”

“I used to work for a small independent retailer and this woman complained to me that a bottle of 7up was much cheaper in Tesco and that we were ripping her off. I explained that they had the buying power we couldn't match. She came a few days later and told my boss that I said we didn't want her business and was told to go elsewhere!” - Kevin in Galway

“Paula I used work at an Italian restaurant and we sprinkled the edges of our dishes with a dried herb...parsley I think it was. We had one group of customers send an entire table of food back because the plates were "dirty" and wouldn't believe us when we said the parsley was there on purpose.”

“ I worked for a mobile phone company and had a 12 year old phone in and complain that we should find her phone she left on the Dublin bus. And she would tell her dad if I didn't find it for her!”

“Paula I'm a milkman and a customer complained the milk delivery was too early at 5am. Apparently it would be completely sour in 3 hours despite the 10 day best before!” – Tristan

“Had some crackers when worked as a holiday rep - there is no beach just that bit of sand between the hotels and the sea, too many Spanish people in Tenerife and colour of sea was not like in brochure(it was more greeny blue than blue)....”

“Hi Sweetpea, I work for a cleaning company and we had to clean an old house for a program, and after cleaning it from top to bottom they asked us to throw some of the rubbish around as it too clean!” - Willie in Sunny Wexford

“I worked for a bakery company (let them burn in hell) producing real bread without any additives at all and we had a complaint from a lady, who wasn't happy about 3 days shelf life. She referred to well known mass produced bread that lasted over a week or so. She said she will never ever buy our bread again!” - Stan

“Good morning Sweetpea. I was on holidays in Crete 4 years ago now. We were sitting at the pool bar one evening when a couple staying in the same complex arrived at the bar. Himself ordered a pint of the local brew for himself and a cup of coffee for herself. She proceeded to put 5 sachets of sugar into her coffee sipped it and then complained to the barmaid that her coffee was too sweet. I was fit to be tied when I heard this and asked her what did she expect as she had added 5 sachets of sugar to it? She replied listen luv I always add 5 sugars to my coffee at home and it is never that sweet. All I was waiting for was someone with a hidden camera it had be a wind up. But she was deadly serious!”

“I work on a golf course and we once had a golfer write a strong letter of complaint when the golf course was closed for play when covered in snow”

“Morning Paula! I'm an auctioneer. I had an American couple look at a property. They asked if they could put a skylight into the kitchen. I said no. They were annoyed and asked why? Eh, you're on the 2nd floor of a five storey apartment block! Susan”

“Hi Paula I worked in a cinema in the states. A few minutes into Shrek, two Americans came back out demanding their money back because it was "like a cartoon". And I had to give them the refund!”

“I had a parent complain to me that her child got a belt in the shin in a hurling match yet she refused to buy him shin guards...she wanted us to change the rules instead.” - Tom

“Hi Paula, I worked in a restaurant and a woman complained there was real chicken in her chicken fillet burger... I think she was expecting processed chicken”

“I work in a deli and one time a woman complained that we made her sandwich "much too fast" and refused to eat it!”