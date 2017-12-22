Us Irish love a good Nativity, from cribs at the front of the house to live ones filled with real camels, donkeys and sheep.

But this ones takes the biscuit..

Val spotted this tiny little Crib IN A PHONEBOX at Clooneyquinn Post Office on the road from Boyle to Roscommon.

Talk about the ultimate up-cycling of a phone box!

If you ever wondered what to do with your old phone box, let the people of Roscommon be your divine inspiration!