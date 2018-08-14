The story about the grandmother who is seeking a refund for her Spanish holiday is in every paper today.

She was upset because there were so many Spanish people… in Benidorm. She was upset that all the entertainment at night was catered towards the Spanish people… in Benidorm.

And she asks “why can’t the Spanish find somewhere else to holiday?”… and stay away from Benidorm.

Now, if there’s a more daft situation you’ve ever seen or heard before, I wanted to hear it.

“Paula my sister is a vegetarian but eats chicken. It drives me spare!”

“Hi Paula Richie Browne here! A couple of years back, I was in Portugal with my girlfriend and two friends we went out kayaking and there was an older American couple complaining about the kayaking because, and I quote they weren't told they were going to get wet. They weren't told they were going to get wet in the sea kayaking… what in God's name did they think would happen?! Love the show Paula!”

“Hi Paula, Mark here, I'm wearing my Ginger bread run hat this morning. Most ridiculous thing I ever heard.... an older builder I know passed away and at the wake, my friend came outside the house after seeing the dead man laid out, and said shocking, I've never even him looking so bad!”

“I’m a strength & conditioning coach, had a woman come to me that wanted to be fit enough to run a half marathon but without moving at all because her body doesn’t like much movement!”

“Paula, after a charity skydive a few years ago, once I touched terra firma again, a 40ish lady, I repeat, FORTYISH lady came very excitedly over to me and goes I see you fell through the clouds there, did it taste like candy floss?! I mean....”

“Good morning, I was involved in a street festival when I got a telling off a woman for not having baby changing facilities for her and her child...we were standing outside her house opposite the festival!” - Padraic in Galway

“Hi Paula, my mother-in-law complained that some of the people in Cyprus couldn't speak English!” - Paul in Duleek

“Hi Paula, my Dad didn't like Rome because he thought it was "very run down", e.g. Colosseum, etc!”

“Hi Paula. I was in a Harvey Norman recently and a woman was complaining about her new TV to the sales desk and I was earwigging! She had bought a 4k ultra HD TV. Her complaint was that the people on the TV looked too real and it made her uncomfortable. The sales rep was trying to explain that the clear picture is the main selling point of the TV and that there was nothing actually wrong with the TV. She went on to say this was not explained to her when she bought it. It got more ridiculous then, but I had to leave. Love to know how it turned out! Poor guy!” – Mark, Dundrum

“I worked in six flags 1996, on our name badges had our name & what country we were from. This was a great source of chat as you can imagine. Almost every day I was told I had fantastic English, did I travel from Ireland to Atlanta each day? And the best memory has to be about sheep in Ireland how they love all the different colours they look so cute in the fields! Ps I also use to get tons of ideas of how to cook potatoes. Love the show!” - Margaret

“Hi Paula when doing a tour of Bunratty castle a group of American tourists behind me were listening to the tour guide explain how it was built on 1425 and they were ooohing and aahhing then one piped up and said "yeah it's a really nice castle but a real shame they built it so close to the highway".... I nearly choked with laughter!” - Sean in Clare.

“Paula I was working in retail security and one day I had a man come in to the shop, very angry and looking for the manager. He was giving out that the bread he got 3 days ago was still too fresh!” – Tony in Tullow

“Hi Paula, I was on Enniscrone beach and overheard an English woman commenting on how they had changed it all from the last time she was there! She said the water used to be way out there. The tide was in at the time!” - James travelling from Enniscrone back to Craigavon'

“Hi Paula Mark the trucker here. My wife once said where did u get them Tesco Weetabix? … but what made it even funnier was it took her about 30 seconds to realise what she said!”

“Paula I overheard 2 Americans walking down Shop Street in Galway saying the following oh my god look... A beautiful eagle flying up there. That's so patriotic! Had to stop myself and look up. Sure enough it was a big fecking seagull! Doh hahaha!” - Paul in Galway

“Paula, when Titanic the film was out , we were discussing at work and a girl at work put her hands up to her ears and said stop talking I don’t want to know the ending!” – Ev in Cork

“Hi Paula, me and my wife were 100 meters underground in the Ailwee Caves in Clare and our guide told us to go down this passage. The couple in front of us stopped and said oh there’s a bar, to which my wife ask me to check if they sell Heineken. The couple stopped because there was an iron bar blocking our path. I nearly peed meself!”

“Good morning Paula, I was on holidays in rural France with herself a few years ago. While having breakfast, I overheard another guest in the thickest American accent order some "WAFFLES". The waiter replied in French that he didn't understand which really irritated the American who got annoyed and boomed, WHAT KIND OF COUNTRY IS THIS THAT YOU DON'T SPEAK ENGLISH!”

“My friend was at the traffic lights waiting to cross the road and 2 Americans were also waiting. The Americans asked why the traffic lights were beeping. My friend explained that it's so blind people know when the lights change and the Americans said oh back home we don't let blind people drive!”