The Mrs Doubtfire Reunion We've All Been Waiting For
We literally cannot believe it's been 25 years since Mrs Doubtfire was released.
It first came out in 1993- starring the late Robin Williams and Sally Field. Some of the cast got back together for a reunion this week including Pierce Brosnan and the actors who played the Hillard children- Lisa Jakub who played Lydia, Matthew Lawrence who played Chris and Mara Wilson who played the super cute Natalie.
How are they all so grown up?!?
So this just happened. #mrsdoubtfire #reunion #25yearslater pic.twitter.com/Xa8LoUVNIE— Lisa Jakub (@Lisa_Jakub) October 24, 2018