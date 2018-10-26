We literally cannot believe it's been 25 years since Mrs Doubtfire was released.

It first came out in 1993- starring the late Robin Williams and Sally Field. Some of the cast got back together for a reunion this week including Pierce Brosnan and the actors who played the Hillard children- Lisa Jakub who played Lydia, Matthew Lawrence who played Chris and Mara Wilson who played the super cute Natalie.

How are they all so grown up?!?