The New Captain Birdseye Is A Ride!
Because there are swarms of fans ready to get on board his vessel.
It's a bit of a step up from the old Captain Birdseye, who looks like a cuddly moored wooden Syd James shipwreck in comparison...
Well helloooooooo new Captain Birdseye *pretends to drown* pic.twitter.com/p7Z5nL6Tv9— Guy Pewsey (@guypewsey) January 9, 2018
His name is Riccardo Acerbi and he is an Italian model who is into watersports. One of the reasons Birds Eye claim they picked him.
New Captain Birdseye looks like he's just stepped out of an M&S catalogue! No great surprise that they share the same ad agency :) #WeekendSailor #SmartCasual pic.twitter.com/bNduD68GPj— Katy Cosh (@KatyCosh) January 9, 2018