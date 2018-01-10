He's gonna need a bigger boat.

Because there are swarms of fans ready to get on board his vessel.

It's a bit of a step up from the old Captain Birdseye, who looks like a cuddly moored wooden Syd James shipwreck in comparison...

His name is Riccardo Acerbi and he is an Italian model who is into watersports. One of the reasons Birds Eye claim they picked him.