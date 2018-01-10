Because there are swarms of fans ready to get on board his vessel.

It's a bit of a step up from the old Captain Birdseye, who looks like a cuddly moored wooden Syd James shipwreck in comparison...

Well helloooooooo new Captain Birdseye *pretends to drown* pic.twitter.com/p7Z5nL6Tv9 — Guy Pewsey (@guypewsey) January 9, 2018

His name is Riccardo Acerbi and he is an Italian model who is into watersports. One of the reasons Birds Eye claim they picked him.