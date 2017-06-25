This week on the Sunday Business Show, Conall was joined by Peter Heffernan, CEO of Marine Institute and Edel O'Connor of Digital Ocean to discuss the business opportunities of Ireland's marine sector.

They noted the diversity of the sector, which takes in everything from engineering (marine engineering, shipbuilding, ports etc) to ocean energy (wind energy, offshore wind, turbines and all the technology required to create energy and get it into the grid) and all the water proofing/weather proofing industry (composites & materials specifically for devices at sea, smart buoys etc).

Edel is spoke about how the Oceans are booming in terms of Technology. From the devices and data from smart buoys to cruise ships, rescue operations, ocean monitoring, and commercially opportunity at sea for data analytics and blue technology.

This year's #OOWSummit will bring together experts and thought leaders from around the world. Find out more - https://t.co/obKd0O5ka9 pic.twitter.com/hpLotlrJLr — Our Ocean Wealth IRL (@OurOceanWealth) June 20, 2017

Peter and Edel also told Conall about the Ocean Wealth Summit 2017 will be taking place in Galway on the 30th June.

A number of companies will be speaking at the event. These include SMEs from every corner of Ireland, such as Net Feasa from Dingle, TechWorks Marine from Dublin and Eire Composites from Galway.

Tickets for the Ocean Wealth Summit can be found on Eventbrite via the following link: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/our-ocean-wealth-summit-tickets