'Ride' is considered the collective national term to describe a particularly hot individual.

But, Ireland has a rich literary discourse and this is no better exemplified than when someone passes us in the boozer and we inform our companion, "Jaaaaaaaysis, that beour is a fla"

So, we wanted to compile a map of all the different county terms given to rides.

Here's what you came up with ye bunch of lashers:

If you have any more to add PLEASE email me: lenny@todayfm.com