Back in 2005 when Daragh Murphy, Founder of HairyBaby.com approached the bank for a loan of €15,000 and they replied:

‘You want to sell T-shirts on the internet. Are you sure about that, would ya not try and think of something else?’

He now has that quote hanging on their office wall! Quite rightly..Daragh went with his instinct and paid no heed to their advice or doubts.

On this week's Sunday Business Show, Daragh who is a regular at Today FM, told Conall how he weathered the recession and came up with ways to keep the business growing partnerships with Hat Trick Productions (Father Ted), Moone Boy , Sminky Animation and various RTE productions ..and more recently the hilarious Waterford Whispers News.

He now has expanded again with new business "The Tee-Shop", where companies can get their logo printed on quality t-shirts with only the need to order smaller quantities, 10 tees being the minimum, makes it perfect for small biz and new start ups.

