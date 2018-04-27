For the first time ever, Spartan Race is heading to Ireland!

The race will be located at Ireland’s most famous Racecourse; Punchestown, which for one day only, will be transformed into the Meeting Place of the Spartans!

Today FM's Fergal D'Arcy will be there on the day and we've got a special 25% discount code off the race entry value for Today FM listeners!

Just enter code: TODAYFM when booking your spot*

Racers will be in for some fast flats, tricky trails, incredible obstacles and lot and lots of mud!

As usual, a few Spartan surprises will be thrown in to keep racers on their toes too.

Sign up for this madly muddy and brilliant race here.

* This discount code applies a 25% discount to the race entry value. It is only applicable to Ireland Super and Ireland Sprint open heats and cannot be used in conjunction with any other discount offers.