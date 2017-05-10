It happens this time every year. The sun comes out just as thousands of students begin to bury their head in the books ahead of a month of exams.

via GIPHY

Sods law or what?!

Whether you're stuck inside pretending it's not sunny or you've brought the books outside to soak up a few rays, here's the ultimate playlist to keep you motivated.

Dermot & Dave's listeners have been texting in all morning to tell us what their Leaving Cert song was. That one song that just became the theme of the exams and even the summer.