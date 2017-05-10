The Ultimate Running Playlist!
I went for my first run of the year yesterday (I know, I know!) and it was lovely! Well, maybe not lovely. It was tough. And by tough I mean awful and horrible.
Horrible like that feeling when you're wearing Nikes and actually - you can't just do it. If I ever had to run for my life, I would probably die.
So I decided I needed some good old-fashioned ass-kicking in the shape of a deadly playlist. The listeners of the Early Breakfast also chipped in and we made the ultimate running playlist! This will keep you going for hours! (8 hours and 40 minutes to be precise). AND - I've added this playlist onto my Spotify so you can have a listen while you're running...or walking. Or just enjoying the good weather with a cold one out the back. No judgement here. Good luck!
(Spotify username - "sweetpmac" and the playlist is called Run Early Breakfast Run!)
- Born To Run – Bruce Springsteen
- Disco 2000 – Pulp
- On The Floor – J-Lo
- Hold My Hand – Jess Glynn
- Firestone – Kygo
- Walk Of Life – Dire Straits
- Gimme Shelter – Rolling Stones
- 212 – Azealia Banks
- Go Your Own Way – Fleetwood Mac
- Every Time We Touch – Cascada
- Don’t Stop Me Now – Queen
- Eye Of The Tiger – Survivor
- Titanium – David Guetta/Sia
- Harder Better Faster Stronger – Daft Punk
- Fight Song – Rachel Platten
- Lose Yourself – Eminem
- Baba O’Reilly – The Who
- Ace Of Spades – Motorhead
- Insomnia – Faithless
- Dog Days Are Over – Florence and the Machine
- Bad Romance – Lady Gaga
- Bulletproof – La Roux
- Mr Brightside – The Killers
- Walk This Way – Aerosmith
- It’s Like That – Run DMC/Jason Nevins
- Take Me Out – Franz Ferdinand
- Chelsea Dagger – The Fratellis
- Seven Nation Army – White Stripes
- Pump It – Black Eyed Peas
- Jump – Van Halen
- Single Ladies – Beyonce
- La Passion – Gigi D’Agostino
- Meet Her At The Love Parade – Da Hool
- Sandstorm – Darude
- Movin On Up – M People
- Don’t Stop Believing – Journey
- Stronger – Britney Spears
- Hey Ya – Outkast
- Footloose – Kenny Loggins
- Livin’ La Vida Loca – Ricky Martin
- Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler
- I Think We’re Alone Now – Tiffany
- Timber – Kesha/Pitbull
- Walking On Sunshine – Katrina and the Waves
- Jai Ho – Pussycat Dolls
- U Can’t Touch This – MC Hammer
- We Didn’t Start The Fire – Billy Joel
- Black Betty – Ram Jam
- I’m Still Standing – Elton John
- Should I Stay Or Should I Go – The Clash
- Gimme All Your Lovin – ZZ Top
- One and One – Robert Miles
- Children – Robert Miles
- Waterloo – Abba
- Vengabus – Venga Boys
- Blue – Eiffel 65
- Wake Me Up – Avicii
- One Way Or Another – Blondie
- Hello – Dragonette/Martin Solveig
- Sweet Child o’ Mine – Guns n’ Roses
- Summer of 69 – Bryan Adams
- The Boys Are Back In Town – Thin Lizzy
- Free Bird – Lynyrd Skynyrd
- No Limit – 2 Unlimited
- What Is Love – Haddaway
- Livin’ On A Prayer – Bon Jovi
- Another One Bites The Dust – Queen
- Heaven Is A Place On Earth – Belinda Carlisle
- YMCA – Village People
- Don’t You (Forget About Me) – Simple Minds
- Funky Town – Lipps Inc
- Final Countdown – Europe
- Video Killed The Radio Star – The Buggles
- Super Freak – Rick James
- I Got You (I Feel Good) – James Brown
- The Rhythm Of The Night – Corona
- Just Can’t Get Enough – Depeche Mode
- It’s Raining Men – Weather Girls
- A Little Respect – Erasure
- Don’t Go Breaking My Heart – Elton John/Kiki Dee
- I Want You Back – Jackson 5
- Man I Feel Like A Woman – Shania Twain
- Move Your Feet – Junior Senior
- Can’t Get You Out Of My Head – Kylie Minogue
- Friday I’m In Love – The Cure
- Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic – The Police
- All Star – Smash Mouth
- Boys Of Summer – Don Henley
- Pump Up The Jam – Technotronic
- Reach – S Club 7
- Lovefool – The Cardigans
- Finally – Cece Peniston
- Waiting For A Star To Fall – Boy Meets Girl
- Dancing On The Ceiling – Lionel Richie
- Lola’s Theme – Shapeshifters
- Hollaback Girl – Gwen Stefani
- Whenever Wherever – Shakira
- Push The Button – Sugababes
- Ride On Time – Blackbox
- Feels So Good – Sonique
- Crazy In Love – Beyonce/JayZ
- Don’t Call Me Baby – Madison Avenue
- Castles In The Sky – Ian Van Dahl
- Yeah! – Usher
- Toca’s Miracle – Fragma
- God Is A DJ – Faithless
- Horny – Mousse T
- Love Generation – Bob Sinclair
- Thunderstruck – AC/DC
- Set You Free – N Trance
- Feel It – Tamperer
- Sunchyme – Dario G
- You’re A Superstar – Love Inc
- Swamp Thing – The Grid
- Levels – Avicii