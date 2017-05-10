I went for my first run of the year yesterday (I know, I know!) and it was lovely! Well, maybe not lovely. It was tough. And by tough I mean awful and horrible.

Horrible like that feeling when you're wearing Nikes and actually - you can't just do it. If I ever had to run for my life, I would probably die.

So I decided I needed some good old-fashioned ass-kicking in the shape of a deadly playlist. The listeners of the Early Breakfast also chipped in and we made the ultimate running playlist! This will keep you going for hours! (8 hours and 40 minutes to be precise). AND - I've added this playlist onto my Spotify so you can have a listen while you're running...or walking. Or just enjoying the good weather with a cold one out the back. No judgement here. Good luck!

(Spotify username - "sweetpmac" and the playlist is called Run Early Breakfast Run!)