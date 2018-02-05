Ahh what a weekend lads!!!

Every Monday morning we have a little recap of the most stand-out news since Friday. It can be the good, the bad or the downright bizarre - we'll take it all!

On this morning's show Dermot and Dave had a look at all the magic of the Super Bowl (even though they only watch it for the ads), and relived that sexy drop kick from the hero of the moment - Johnny Sexton. It was the stuff of dreams so we know you want to watch it again. You can make up your own commentary...

Ireland's Got Talent premiered on TV3 Saturday night, and the Irish public couldn't believe how good it actually was. Usually when there's a mention of a new TV show being made here, we wince a bit and count down the days until it's scrapped - but not this time!!

The lads gave us their verdict and played a bit of audio from golden buzzer granny Evelyn Williams - who blew the country away with her performance. Listen below: And here she is in all her glory (in case you missed it)...

