We all have that one friend who's been around for as long as you can remember and today is the day to celebrate them as July 30th is International Friendship Day.

To celebrate this momentous day, we thought we'd take a look at some of the most unlikely celebrity friendships.

Mariah Carey and Will Ferrell

Who would have thought Will would be a Mariah Carey fan? He went to see her Las Vegas show back in 2016 and couldn't resist the chance to go back stage and meet the singer in the flesh.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg

Definitely one of the most bizarre celebrity friendships out there. The pair even had their own TV show together in 2016, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. They remains close pals and Snoop even pops over to the Stewart's for lunch

Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox

Ed and Courteney are the best of friends, reports claim he even introduced her to her now husband Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. Apparently Ed even stayed in Courteney's house in Malibu rent free for a number of months!

Fifty Cent and Meryl Streep