The Weirdest Celebrity Friendships.
We all have that one friend who's been around for as long as you can remember and today is the day to celebrate them as July 30th is International Friendship Day.
To celebrate this momentous day, we thought we'd take a look at some of the most unlikely celebrity friendships.
Mariah Carey and Will Ferrell
MC #beautyschooldropout gives #willferrell a touch up.
Who would have thought Will would be a Mariah Carey fan? He went to see her Las Vegas show back in 2016 and couldn't resist the chance to go back stage and meet the singer in the flesh.
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
@snoopdogg came to lunch with his gang prior to a gig in NYC tonight His visit coincided with my daughter Alexis’ visit with the kids and a gang of their friends The food was delicious Pierre of @pstailoredevents and I concocted an eclectic menu good for everyone - salmon tacos @truenorthseafood For @cinco de mayo , fried chicken, spinach quiche, canticle turkey meatloaf potato salad Coleslaw and fresh fruits
Definitely one of the most bizarre celebrity friendships out there. The pair even had their own TV show together in 2016, Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party. They remains close pals and Snoop even pops over to the Stewart's for lunch
Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox
My friend Courteney is nominated for a People Choice Award for favourite cable tv actress. She's never won one before and she lets me live in her beach house, so how's about we all vote for her and win her the damn thang eh? Safe. Vote here please kind people - http://www.peopleschoice.com/pca/vote/votenow.jsp
Ed and Courteney are the best of friends, reports claim he even introduced her to her now husband Johnny McDaid of Snow Patrol. Apparently Ed even stayed in Courteney's house in Malibu rent free for a number of months!
Fifty Cent and Meryl Streep
Things got a little gangsta. Lol TURN UP, Turn Down for what!#smsaudio
The rapper and the Oscar winning actress were spotted at a basketball game back in 2014. Fifty Cent later posted this photo to his Instagram, proving Meryl really is the coolest woman alive.