You either love 'em or hate 'em!

The Number 1 crisp in the world has been announced. An online survey has revealed that there is one particular crisp that tops the poll world wide - and it's a controversial one.

The humble Cheeto has beaten all other crisps to claim the title of World's Favourite Crisp. However, people aren't so sure about the announcement, with a few crisp lovers labeling them as the "Marmite of the crisp world".

Among the Top 10 are Cool Doritos, Walkers Ready Salted and both Original and Sour Cream and Onion Pringles.

We asked you what your favourite crisp is and we can't fault any of the responses we got: