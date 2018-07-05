The Number 1 crisp in the world has been announced. An online survey has revealed that there is one particular crisp that tops the poll world wide - and it's a controversial one.

The humble Cheeto has beaten all other crisps to claim the title of World's Favourite Crisp. However, people aren't so sure about the announcement, with a few crisp lovers labeling them as the "Marmite of the crisp world".

Among the Top 10 are Cool Doritos, Walkers Ready Salted and both Original and Sour Cream and Onion Pringles.

We asked you what your favourite crisp is and we can't fault any of the responses we got:

Its official! Cheetos have been voted the World's Favourite Crisps 👏@sweetpmac is wholeheartedly in agreement, but are you?



Let us know your go-to crisps! 🥔🤤👌 pic.twitter.com/L4xecsP447 — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 5, 2018

An inspiring revelation from Donal. A weekend crisp? We can get on board with that:

'My Monday to Friday favourite crisp has to be O Donnell's homemade cheese and onion flavour and my Saturday and Sunday hangover crisps are Banshee Bones, Monster Munch, Mini Chips and Chipsticks" pic.twitter.com/RaNCbm4eQE — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 5, 2018

We were reminded by a listener that Barry McGuigan had a range of crisps - apparently they were shaped as boxing gloves 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/UrjtD3JpA8 — Today FM (@TodayFM) July 5, 2018