K got in touch with the show this morning and he was beyond excited because today is the day he finally gets to hand his notice into a job he hates. Yay!

The worst job I ever had was tomato picking in Australia – there’s nothing worse than stepping on a tomato in 35 degree heat – ‘tis like molten lava squirting up your leg. Apart from that, the work is back-breaking and when it comes to being paid, they’ll do anything to...well, not pay you (in my experience).

I didn’t actually have it too bad though – check these terrible experiences out!

“Hotel housekeeping. If it comes out of the human body, I've cleaned it up.”

“Paula, my worst job was in the states working for a moving company. Everybody dreads moving day, for me that was every day!”

“Hi Paula - for 8 years every Christmas I used to work for a butchers. Worst part if the job was working in a cold room cleaning out turkeys for the shop. We used to kill and clean out over 300 in a weekend!” - Frank in Cork

“Pushing trolleys – I was about 17 years old my back still hurts. Mind you, challenging my co-workers how many I could push never helped either. Think it was about 125 btw!”

“'Hi Paula, for me my worst job was night Porter in a small hotel because of the loneliness of it. 9 hours of being on your own might sound like heaven for some but not me, I'm a real people person. Plus I missed so much time with my one year old daughter due to sleeping during the day” - Mick in Laois.

“Did the butcher guy quit the job or just go cold turkey?! – Al –nice wan Al

“Lifeguard. It was hours upon hours of boredom combined with seconds of sheer terror!”

“Sweetpea I spent 10 years cutting the bellies out of cows in a slaughter house not far from your home town job was tough but the crack was great!” - Jayo

“Hi Paula, worst job I ever had was making wooden pallets for 8 years. Every morning I woke up with hate and was in a bad mood for the rest of the day. Changed my job recently and couldn’t be happier – definitely the best decision I ever made in my life!” – Maris via Snapchat

“Telesales person. Nobody wants to buy anything over the phone!”

“I was the social media manager for a debt collection agency. Good morning Facebook, time to pay your bills!”

“Working on the phones in Irish water! As an Irish person, I was ashamed to be Irish with the disgusting way I was sometimes treated by people on the phone!”

“Paula Christmas time in a toy shop. Thought it would be a cool job working in a toy store. I was so wrong, it was mad.”

“Paula in Germany in 1997 I cleaned in a hospital after operations. Gruesome.”

“Retail. I don't think I've known a more stressful line of work!”

“I worked in a supermarket for two weeks when I was 16, no training or anything. Customers kept asking me where things were and I had no clue, so I'd say "I'll go find out for you" and hide in the stock room until they left.”

“Cleaning toilets in a busy bar is no craic!” - Shane Mc1993 on Snapchat – was there any need for the video, Shane?! Argh!

“I tried to sell paintings on a commission-only basis, I had to pay my own travel and lunch expenses. Have you ever gone to work and come back poorer?”

@sweetpmac working on an aircraft once a nappy had caused a waste pipe to burst and the contents of the waste tank ended up in th cargo hold — Darragh Flannery (@Flange888) July 25, 2017

All my previous jobs b4 I started full time farmin, 2 words @sweetpmac 'office politics' omg shoot me now, people r nuts 🙄🙄🙄😂 — Joe O'Neill (@stratfordno1) July 25, 2017