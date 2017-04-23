Tony Corrigan, Founder of TenderScout joined Conall on this week's Sunday Business Show to talk about the massive business of Tenders or Public Contracts, which Irish SME's are not competing for.

Tenders are said to be worth almost €9 billion here in Ireland, making up to 18% of the global GDP.

Despite this huge market only 10% of SME's are competing for public tenders.

Tony Corrigan, Founder of TenderScout, told Conall that more SME's need to start competing for these contracts and noted that there may be far more opportinites coming down the line post Brexit so "the time has never been better".

Irish companies win 17% of Tenders outside of Ireland, while is the highest percent in Europe.

Tony also spoke of his own business TenderScout, an SaaS start-up that helps SMEs win more government contracts. In 2016, TenderScout helped 200 businesses win more than €100 million in public contracts.

The business has also made it easier for other companies competing for contracts by providing all the required templates and eliminating the "bureaucracy and complexity" of the process.

Check them out for yourself on: http://www.tenderscout.com/