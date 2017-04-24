"Is it true that there are more sheep than people in Ireland?" is a question commonly asked by Americans visiting the home country of their great, great, great, great grandparents.

However, apparently it actually is.

According to recently released census figures our population is just under 4.8 million, while there are around 5.2 million sheep in the country.

The Irish Farmers Journal has complied a list of interesting farm related census facts and have also figured out the country has more cows than people speaking Irish and there are four times more same-sex couples in the country than there are wild boars.