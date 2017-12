When Suzanne Kellett took her son Cameron to visit Santa in Arnotts, she had no idea her partner Barry Clarke had bigger plans..

A special surprise was in store for her on their festive trip to see Mr. Claus.

Barry Clarke and Santa (and the staff at Arnotts) created a master plan to surprise Suzanne with a marriage proposal!

Watch the lovely moment here.. (also Player Cam their young son Cameron who has no idea what is going on)