Katy Perry has been rumoured to have an ongoing feud with Taylor Swift for years.

On Monday night Perry appeared on Carpool Karaoke where host James Corden asked all about it.

Katy admitted to a situation which kicked off when Swift reportedly stole some backup dancers from the Fireworks singer.

Katy revealed, "I think personally that women together -not divided with none of this petty bulls–t - women together will heal the world.”