This morning, Barry in Cork rejoined the Land of the Living after a stag-do in Magaluf where 31 lads from Cork roamed around dressed as...wrestlers from the 80s/90s! And what a sight to behold! Check out Hulk Hogan!

Upon inspecting the photos, I concluded that there is always one lad who'll forget his costume/can’t be arsed to dress up and pointed this out on-air. This led to many, many instances of “There’s always one person who ruins it for everyone” stories – people are eejits.

(In Barry’s defense, he text back into the show and said the lad dressed in jeans and a t-shirt was just some English bloke who jumped into the photo. There’s always one of those too though, isn’t there?!)

There’s simply always, always one person who ruins it for everyone else...

“Paula did you know that the guy who invented pop-up ads was called Ethan Zuckerman, knows he ruined it for everyone? He even apologised publicly for creating them! “

“When I lived in the states, Kindle used to offer unlimited 3G internet access for life for its E-readers. I don’t know was it accessible here in Ireland but some eejit wrote an article on how to tether that connection for other devices. Amazon took away unlimited and restricted it right down. Why though. Gah.” - Fionn en route to Galway.

“I used to work in data entry. Long hours of sitting at my desk, staring at my computer, little to no communication with colleagues required. Lovely. When I started the job we were allowed to wear headphones to listen to music. Then we hired a new employee. Two days in, she complained to the boss that the people wearing headphones were making her feel excluded. The next day, we were told that we weren't allowed to wear headphones anymore. Sound.” – G, Louth

“The psychos who tried to bring explosives on planes ruined easy travelling for everyone” – Shay, Carlow

“Morning P. In college we had free printing. Then, a girl I knew printed 500+ pages of Harry Potter. After that, we no longer had free printing.” - Sean

“I hate whoever made "Netflix and chill" a viral sensation. Now is impossible to invite someone over to watch a film without it sounding overly suggestive.”

“Hi Paula. There was a drink machine in work which was faulty. When you bought one drink the machine would throw out about 25 bottles AND you'd get your money back. One lad reported it and the next day the machine was fixed. Goodie two shoes.” - From Stephen in Carlow.

“Morning Paula, we used to have a smoking shelter at work, few members of staff kept putting their rubbish in the cigarette bin. After being warned, they kept doing. Needless to say the smoking shelter caught fire. Now we are not allowed to smoke on the premises!” - Jack

“Our school used to go to Oakwood every year in 6th year. You’d look forward to going into Leaving Cert year, those trip were legendary. Anyway of course when I was in 6th year, 3 fools in our class got in trouble for fighting and it was decided to cancel the whole trip – not just for them, for everyone. Still sore about that and still have never been.” - Michael, Waterford

“I work an overnight job. We used to be trusted a lot and were basically just left alone to do our job. Granted, we'd take advantage once in a while by watching a tv show episode or something. But, we also don't get a lunch (we're technically always on duty)...so, a 20 or 30 minute TV show is really not that bad. Anyway, one eejit decides he's going to sneak off to a meeting room and sleep for four hours at a time.. Management found out, now we have to send detailed reports and are monitored heavily.”

“Good morning Paula. Speaking of "there's always one", the show is great every morning, until you play that damn "Tuesday" song. Please stop? Please. Long time listener, first time texting.” Jason. –Jason you’re being THAT guy. Don’t.

“Gave stuff away for free on local Facebook group pages, thinking I could do a nice thing - gave away a baby cot and clothes etc, only to later see the woman I gave it all to, sell it for cash. Happened to me last year. Now I donate directly to charity shops.”

“Morning P. Driving. Driving is great. The problem is other people on the road.”

“Paula I used to have lots of girlfriends, times were great and everyone was happy and then I got married, ruined all the damn fun lol.” - Niall in Tipp

“Was working for a tree surgeon, and one of the perks was getting some logs for my stove. One of the guys complained so we were told to stop taking logs. He didn’t have an open fire so none oof us could enjoy the small perk. What a gimp.” Brian

“Paula have you ever left a bowl of sweets at the door on Hallowe’en night? I did 2 years ago – first 2 kids to arrive took the lot. Went to the pub last year instead. “

"Hi Paula. When we were in national school I thought I'd do something nice for everyone and put the clocks forward by half an hour so we got out of school early. My so called friend told on me and I got barred from activities for a month.”