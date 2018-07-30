They wear super chic trousers...

Donkeys are pretty cute at the best of times, but at a donkey sanctuary in Canada they've upped their cuteness by making them adorable trousers.

Volunteer Sheila Zanyk made the first pair of trousers for Ben the Donkey because the flies were annoying him. The trousers prevent the donkeys from being bitten by mosquitoes.

Sheila said Ben was very proud of his trousers after the initial scare of the sound of Velcro. The trend has caught on at The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, with many of the donkeys now sporting trendy trousers. 


Meanwhile it is apparently common for donkeys in the South of France to sport these type of trousers. We're enjoying the stripes. 