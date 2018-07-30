Donkeys are pretty cute at the best of times, but at a donkey sanctuary in Canada they've upped their cuteness by making them adorable trousers.

Volunteer Sheila Zanyk made the first pair of trousers for Ben the Donkey because the flies were annoying him. The trousers prevent the donkeys from being bitten by mosquitoes.

Sheila said Ben was very proud of his trousers after the initial scare of the sound of Velcro. The trend has caught on at The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada, with many of the donkeys now sporting trendy trousers.

We have exciting news! Big Ben (and his pants) are gonna move to the small screen! Check out Ben, his pants, and our volunteer Sheila on @CTVKitchener evening news tonight! #PVRit pic.twitter.com/p4581SHHYF — The Donkey Sanctuary of Canada (@DonkeySancCa) June 21, 2018





Meanwhile it is apparently common for donkeys in the South of France to sport these type of trousers. We're enjoying the stripes.

Fun fact - on the Ile de Re, in the south of France, donkeys are traditionally dressed in fashionable trousers to stop mosquitoes biting their legs. pic.twitter.com/0vUiA8aiZL — Jonathan Bucks (@jonathanbucks) July 27, 2018



