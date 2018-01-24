Every year movie goers get excited by the prospect of getting to watch all the Oscar nominated movies, and basking in their filmic brilliance.

But, sometimes you just have to be honest amnd no matter how worthy a project is...you can still rip the piss out of it.

And no one does that better than The Shinzit movie website.

This year they've taken the Oscar worthy movie fodder like The Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, All The Money In The World and more are given the treatment.

Our own Saoirse Ronan and Ladybird don't escape!