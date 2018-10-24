Sometimes it's just too expensive to pay rights for a Halloween costume...so some design companies have altered some well known designs so we can all enjoy knock off versions of our favourite characters!

From a Clueless knock off called 'Notionless' to a slightly disturbingly named 'Hermany Grinder', there's something for everybody.

Show me your favorite knock-off Halloween costume. Right now, I'm team "Notionless" because the designer wanted to get to lunch and hit the thesaurus pic.twitter.com/Dm7omvckuz — No Dana, only Zuul Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) October 22, 2018

I loved playing Video Game Guy as a child! pic.twitter.com/YJm2aDeera — jAAAAHH!!!son Lasica (@bifflechips) October 22, 2018

Tfw you eat in the library pic.twitter.com/z5rxzfC2kx — 🦇Spooky Lesbos🎃 (@TheMuseSappho) October 22, 2018

Found this at Wal-Mart last week pic.twitter.com/D6zVxjkUbf — Cait (@death_sprinkles) October 23, 2018

mingyu as hermany grinder the top student at chogborts pic.twitter.com/x1sy4GRcIF — casper meets kristen 👻 (@hoshipocus) October 24, 2018