Apparently 9 out of 10 office workers are deficient in Vitamin D because they don't leave their desks at all from 9 to 5.

Now, I haven't worked a 9 to 5 job in a really long time - I don't think I'd like that all that much - but the odd time, I fantasise about going for a bite to eat and chat with colleagues - something I never do.

What do other people do on their lunch-break?

One thing that made me laugh was the amount of parents who messaged in, saying their lunch hour is the one meal of the day they don't have children hanging out of them, asking for a bite - and they really cherish it!

"Paula, what's a lunch hour? Last time I'd one was probably 10 years!" - Andy the Trucker

"None of my coworkers go into the canteen so we all just sit at our desks to eat. Takes me about 5 mins to eat and then I have 55 mins to sit on Facebook. Meh."

"Hi Paula. I go running 3 days a week on my lunch hour. I feel great after doing it except for this weather when I come back into the office with my shirt looking like I've taken part in a wet t-shirt competition. Other 2 days I either do jobs like go to the bank etc or go to the canteen for lunch." - Mark in Kerry, en route to Dublin

"Paula on my lunch hour I eat lunch. It’s the one meal I have where the kids aren’t hanging out of me or asking for a bite. I even get to go to the toilet without an audience. Brilliant!"

"Morning Paula. As a farmer I work from home. So for lunch hour (just called dinner in the country) I get to sit down with my two beautiful daughters and my wonderful wife. I feel smug about every day. Cheers!" - Conor

"P at lunch we eat, talk crap and take the piss" - Ben in Wex

"Morning Paula, I work nights and have an half hour lunch break at 5 which I spend listening to You!" - Jack

"Lunch hour is a 5 mile run and shower and maybe swim in winter. As a 59 year old full time working mum of three, any other day is grocery shopping! Lunch hour is the only hour you can call your own!" - Dizzie Lee

"Paula if someone's around, we'd engage in some conversation. Otherwise I don't really like to bother people and prefer to be in my own space and just do loner things."

"Apart from eating, I will sit on my phone for a bit doing internet things then I usually go for a walk. Sometimes I lunch with a friend and we talk and shop. Shopping was what I did today!"

We are obligated to take an hour. I'd much rather leave an hour early if you ask me!

"I read my Kindle, and have a cuppa."

"Hey Paula. I'm taking part in an Ironman triathlon later in the year so every lunch break is taken up with training. Either swimming, running or cycling. I can't wait to get my lunch hours back so I can just have lunch! P.S. - on the way to the pool for an hour before work!"

"Paula I like to do something that's as opposite to my job as possible. My job involves sitting for long periods, staring at my screen. My lunchtime tends to involve going for a walk and watching the ducks in the park. If nobody's nearby, I sometimes have conversations with the ducks!"

"I live near my office, so I always go home. I'll take my dog out and watch some television - I love my lunch breaks. Being able to go home really makes the work day go by faster!"

"Knitting! It's relaxing hand-work, which is a nice break if your job is mostly mental labour. And in just a few lunch breaks, you'll have an actual article of clothing!"

"Hi Paula I sleep during my lunch break cause of early start!" - Tim

Well miss, I'm a trucker I have a bed in the truck so I sleep for 45 mins, it's great." - D in the big rig

Paula I live 2 mins from the office leave at 12.58 in bed for 1.02 for the siesta up at 1.45 quick tea and sandwich and back in office for 1.58 Love it!" - Paul, Dublin

"I always leave the problems page in the paper for lunch break for a good laugh as its hard to believe half of them!"

'Paula if I get a spare fifteen mins during the day I check out the TV version of a problem page aka Jeremy Kyle. You watch that crap and you'll realise how privileged and lucky you are. Recent episode a friend sent me was "prove I'm the dad and I'll prove I didn't poo in your garden". Who needs sleep!" - Niall