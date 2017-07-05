According to the listeners of The Early Breakfast

In Limerick, the people of Foynes are celebrating the fact that they invented the Irish Coffee back in the 1940s (well, they claim to anyway).

I couldn't think of any worse combination - coffee and whiskey? BLEUGH.

Some things should just never mix - but it's all down to taste. Have a look at the things the listeners of the Early Breakfast say should never be together; a mixed bag of people, food and stuff.

Have we forgotten anything?!

 

  • Chocolate and wine
  • Peanut butter and jam
  • Toothpaste and orange juice
  • Alcohol and mobile phones. Still cringing after Saturday night. ‘nuff said Ger
  • Taylor Swift and relationship
  • Me and exercise Paula. I hate it.
  • I feel like that about banana sandwiches – bread fine, banana fine, together = manky
  • Egg and chips. Never understood it!
  • Ed Sheeran and a guitar don't go well together at all Paula (pffft! Factually incorrect!)
  • Crocs and everything.
  • Me and mornings
  • Ketchup and bread
  • My brother and work
  • Paula, Trump and the office of the president just don't go together.
  • Davy Fitz and Tipperary hurlers
  • Hello Paula things that don't go together is M50/N7 and traffic grrrrrrrr no plan B ever in place
  • Wives and mothers in laws
  • Socks and sandals
  • Sam Maguire and Mayo!
  • Mankini on an Irish beach (or any beach really!)
  • Donald Trump and Twitter
  • Alcohol and text messages!
  • Peanut and red sauce sandwiches.....nom nom nom....
  • My boss and a sense of humour
  • Paula me and public transport don't go together!

 

 