Things That Don't Mix
In Limerick, the people of Foynes are celebrating the fact that they invented the Irish Coffee back in the 1940s (well, they claim to anyway).
I couldn't think of any worse combination - coffee and whiskey? BLEUGH.
Some things should just never mix - but it's all down to taste. Have a look at the things the listeners of the Early Breakfast say should never be together; a mixed bag of people, food and stuff.
Have we forgotten anything?!
- Chocolate and wine
- Peanut butter and jam
- Toothpaste and orange juice
- Alcohol and mobile phones. Still cringing after Saturday night. ‘nuff said Ger
- Taylor Swift and relationship
- Me and exercise Paula. I hate it.
- I feel like that about banana sandwiches – bread fine, banana fine, together = manky
- Egg and chips. Never understood it!
- Ed Sheeran and a guitar don't go well together at all Paula (pffft! Factually incorrect!)
- Crocs and everything.
- Me and mornings
- Ketchup and bread
- My brother and work
- Paula, Trump and the office of the president just don't go together.
- Davy Fitz and Tipperary hurlers
- Hello Paula things that don't go together is M50/N7 and traffic grrrrrrrr no plan B ever in place
- Wives and mothers in laws
- Socks and sandals
- Sam Maguire and Mayo!
- Mankini on an Irish beach (or any beach really!)
- Donald Trump and Twitter
- Alcohol and text messages!
- Peanut and red sauce sandwiches.....nom nom nom....
- My boss and a sense of humour
- Paula me and public transport don't go together!
Irish drivers & the rain don't mix @sweetpmac even though it rains here what, 300 days a year? Also Irish people & the tv license man!— ⚡ Seánie ⚡ (@SCOElectrical) July 5, 2017
@sweetpmac petrol doesn't go well in my diesel van #bugger— alan mcgough (@hookieal) July 5, 2017