In Limerick, the people of Foynes are celebrating the fact that they invented the Irish Coffee back in the 1940s (well, they claim to anyway).

I couldn't think of any worse combination - coffee and whiskey? BLEUGH.

Some things should just never mix - but it's all down to taste. Have a look at the things the listeners of the Early Breakfast say should never be together; a mixed bag of people, food and stuff.

Have we forgotten anything?!

Chocolate and wine

Peanut butter and jam

Toothpaste and orange juice

Alcohol and mobile phones. Still cringing after Saturday night. ‘nuff said Ger

Taylor Swift and relationship

Me and exercise Paula. I hate it.

I feel like that about banana sandwiches – bread fine, banana fine, together = manky

Egg and chips. Never understood it!

Ed Sheeran and a guitar don't go well together at all Paula (pffft! Factually incorrect!)

Crocs and everything.

Me and mornings

Ketchup and bread

My brother and work

Paula, Trump and the office of the president just don't go together.

Davy Fitz and Tipperary hurlers

Hello Paula things that don't go together is M50/N7 and traffic grrrrrrrr no plan B ever in place

Wives and mothers in laws

Socks and sandals

Sam Maguire and Mayo!

Mankini on an Irish beach (or any beach really!)

Donald Trump and Twitter

Alcohol and text messages!

Peanut and red sauce sandwiches.....nom nom nom....

My boss and a sense of humour

Paula me and public transport don't go together!

Irish drivers & the rain don't mix @sweetpmac even though it rains here what, 300 days a year? Also Irish people & the tv license man! — ⚡ Seánie ⚡ (@SCOElectrical) July 5, 2017