Over the weekend, I watched Robin Hood Prince of Thieves for the first time since I was a child and it is so different to what I remembered. It used to be a real Christmas film for us – and back then, while chowing down on Quality Street, I would marvel at the storyline and how gruesome and graphic it was...and the Witch used to scare the bejaysus out of me.

Fast forward 20 years and it was like watching a different film. It was pure slapstick! The set is so cheap, the dialogue is terrible and Kevin Costner is meant to be the son of an English lord – with an American accent!

In short; I felt old. I’m not the only one who’s ever felt like this – have a read below and take particular umbrage with this;

“Morning Paula, here’s a frightening fact; In 4 more years the "90's" will have been 30 years ago!”

Horrified.

“Paula Back to the Future Part 2 is now set in the past!”

"I felt old telling my son about recording The Bill on VHS or else I wouldn't get to see it. He asked why I didn't Sky Plus or watch it back on Player...!" Polo on Snapchat

There are people driving on the road who didn't exist before the year 2000.”

“Text messaging is already considered old-fashioned!”

“I played basketball last night and my shoulder is killing me.”

“Hearing bands such as Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Green Day being described as classic rock. These songs all came out around when I was born, or after.”

“Kids these days were born in a different millenium. I'm not old by any means, but at least I've lived in a year that starts with 1!”

“Kids don’t even own CDs any more!"

“When "the little kids" from my childhood are having kids of their own and buying houses.”

“Bosco!” - Sarah

“Scrolling to reach my year of birth on online forms!”

“Hi Paula, when kids you used to babysit are playing senior hurling/ driving/have full beards you feel pure old!”

“Morning Paula, do you remember a time when if you sent a text that was 3 texts long the receivers phone would bing 3 times and the hardest part of your day was trying to beat your record on snake?!” - Mick

“My doctor is a child” – Tom

“Morning P - what happened to dashing down to the chemist to get your photographs developed after your holiday and putting them in an album? When did that stop?” Mike

“Paula, recently at lunch in work, I told my apprentice that I started my apprenticeship in 1980, he said 'that’s the year my dad was born'! I felt ancient!”

“Needing sleep. When I was younger I never needed sleep. Now if I don't get at least 7 hours I'm dying for a nap by mid-day.”

“Hi Paula when your work mate says his first phone was iPhone - and I'm only 29! Have a great week” - Mikey from Limerick

“Having a pint outside our local on Saturday when a group of lads went in stinking of aftershave and lynx. We all smiled until one of us pointed out that when we started drinking in this pub NONE of them were born!” - Dave Dublin.

“Kids today wouldn't even know what marbles are!” - John in Cork.

Hi Paula. Makes me feel old when you see David Beckham doing an interview and saying his eldest (Brooklyn) is moving out and going to college!” - Declan in Galway'

“Morning Paula. You mentioned cassette tapes. I remember recording music from the radio station long wave radio Atlantic 252. Now that takes me back and I'm only 40.” - Dave

“Hi Paula, you know you're old when you say to people that I did my Inter Cert in 1989. Most of them look at you with a look of "What was that" - Noel

“Hi Paula. When we were at school, WW2 was modern history. This year JC students studied 9/11 having not been born when it occurred. #imancienthistorymyself!” - Conor

“Went to the Robbie Williams concert on Saturday night. Had to go through Malahide on the way, where I saw the crowd heading for the concert in Malahide Castle. It consisted of very young lads and lasses with very little clothing and very little left to the imagination. Then I got on the dart with the rest of the Robbie fans and suddenly felt a lot older. Fantastic concert though!” – Kevin, Donegal

“Hi Paula, a young lad at work with an engineering degree had never had a Black Jack- we brought him to the dark side!” -Jaime in Mayo

“When the hangover from the weekend lasts longer than the weekend” - Alan on Snapchat