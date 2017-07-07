Ah modern life. I wouldn't have lasted 50 or a hundred years ago. Imagine life without Sky TV, cars, glasses, internet, GHDs, dental care...and toilets. Imagine not having toilets. Or, having outdoor toilets. Waking up in the middle of the night bursting for a wee and having to go out into the dark and cold? It doesn't bear thinking about!

Some of the things we have that we don't think about are the very things we would be lost without...

“Paula, agree with you about the toilet...and we if want to get deeper than that, sewer systems!”

“Apps and earphones! How would I listen to you at work without it on my phone?! (No radios allowed in work)” - Mick in Dundalk

“Money, it’s what makes the world go round!” – C

“Hi Paula, I couldn't live without my GPS golf watch - thank god for modern day technology!” - Cillian in Swords in work since 4am

“Contact lenses! I can see clearly!”

“Morning Paula! Best invention ever has to be coffee! Couldn't function without it on the night shift. And obviously a close runner up has to be alcohol which helps me to forget about work!” – Jack

“Hi Paula, not just the drill but the SDS drill makes my life so much easier!” - Mark in Louth

“Paula – the toilet. Thank you Thomas Crapper!”

Sidenote:

[The assumption that Crapper invented the flushing toilet in untrue. ... Thomas Crapper was a plumber that is often mistakenly called 'John Crapper'. While Sir John Harrington is credited with the invention, it was Alexander Cummings that received the first patent for a flushing water closet (toilet not John)]

“Hi Paula, Al in Meath here - where would the Irish be if the tea bag wasn't invented? So handy, love the show!”

“Hi Paula, best invention yet has to be electricity. Up at 4, alarm clock! Light on! Shower! Today fm on radio! Kettle on, toaster on! Etc etc. Chris in Kerry

“Toaster bags! COFFEE !!!! And chocolate, what if was no chocolate?!”

What, pray-tell, is a toaster bag?

“Toaster bags....make your ham and cheese sandwich put into bag in toaster! Yum” – Mick in Dundalk

“Hi Paula, for me it has to be the mobile phone. Also Skype FaceTime video conferencing. I lived over in China for over two years without my family and as difficult as it was, it would've been completely unbearable only for I could ring home and see my family!” – Laineymoo

“All this toilet talk....what about toilet paper...otherwise well let’s not go there”

“The thermos. You put something hot in it, it stays hot... You put something cold in it, it stays cold. How does it know!?!”

“The toothbrush. I'll be damned if I'm one of the "death by head rotting away from the inside out" statistic!”

“Paula has to be the wheel... cars, trucks, bicycles, motorbikes, buses and even unicycles!! We’d all be walking or on horse-back otherwise!” - Tony

“Hi Paula, my twenty nine euro Sim-free Nokia, and texting. It does me grand!” - Thomas in Navan

“Paula, the washing machine without a doubt!”

“Refrigeration.”

“Couldn't live without my Kindle. Best thing ever!” - Alex

“Sliced Bread. It provided us with means of comparing the greatness of all future inventions.”

“Penicillin. Totally invented by mistake and has managed to keep most of us alive and well for things that we couldn't imagine dying of now.”

“Hi Paula, how lost would we be without pause rewind and record on our TV!” - Happy Friday, Paul

“Hi Paula. What about disposable nappies!” – John D