Yesterday I was flying back from my holidays (Spain, hot, great time, thanks for asking!) and there was a lady behind me on the plane who was a total chatterbox. And on a plane sometimes, you have no choice but to eavesdrop. She gave nobody a choice actually but I ended up thoroughly enjoying her conversation - she's off to Stradbally in September because they have always wanted to go on a camping trip to a music festival and this is their year - they're off to Electric Picnic! Her excitement was infectious and it got me thinking about things we've always wanted to do.

Some of us have done them, some of us are in the process of doing them and some are dreaming about them. Have a read!

Paula I’ve always wanted to walk the Camino – and in September I’m off with 2 of my friends to do just that! Louise

Disneyland Paris in November and Harry Potter Studios in London next February. 27 years old but a child at heart! - JojoMohobo on Snapchat

“Morning Paula. In August I climb Mt. Elbrus (highest mountain in Europe). Would you mind sayin' Hi to all at Earth's Edge in Dublin?” - Keith

“Hey Paula, listen to your show every morning without fail and this month is no different on the island of Lesvos, Greece. I'm here volunteering for the month in the refugee camps. Shout me! I'm sure the folks are listening in.” - Mary, Mytilene

“I always wanted to do zip lining. So I was on a Stag for Paddy’s Weekend and zip lining was on the agenda so I was delighted! Got there, so we had to climb up trees and do obstacles from tree to tree before we got to zip line! I [was very afraid] Paula, hanging on for dear life but the most embarrassing bit was as I was sh1tting it, all these little kids just went by me not a bother to them! And once you’re up there ya can't get back down! “ – Dave

“Paula, always wanted a degree. Never had the time or the money but I’m heading to NUI Galway in September to study psychology as a mature student...very mature student. I’m 53! I cannot wait!” - Sue.

“I have a 5 and a 2 year old so my dream is to do a poo without knocking and screaming at the door.” - David in Laois

“'The top of my bucket list would be "Route 66" 3 times once on a Harley once driving a 379 Peterbilt and finally driving Eleanor” - Bearded Trucker

“I always wanted to go to Japan Paula. Some day!”

“Try out the Indian sculpture park in Wicklow. Not well known but definitely worth the visit. It’s called Victor's Way - give it a Google!”

“Welcome back Paula. I'm ashamed to say that I had never left the country until I met my wife at the age of 29 over 10 years ago and she bought me tickets to Barcelona. I had a major fear of flying, but due to the unreal fog, the pilot ringing in sick and having to wait for a "replacement" pilot AND the turbulence, I haven't been able to get on a plane since. I even wanted to stay in Barcelona! But I'd love to fly again just to take my beautiful wife on a proper holiday.” - Mick in Laois

“Welcome back Paula. Myself and my wife always wanted to rent a camper van. So when the kids were on Easter holidays this year, we went for it. We travelled all around Ireland for 10 days. Kids absolutely loved it. Ireland is a beautiful place. And the memories the kids have for life. Well worth it!” - Dublin Owen.

“Hi Paula, I've always wanted to learn how to ride a bicycle. I'm 53, so I don't think it's ever gonna happen now.” - Lorraine from Dundalk

“Have wanted to do this for ages now... say to my youngest {Aisling} "Well done for studying so hard and being so focussed. Got you a Gift Grub mug yonks ago, so now, drum roll please, here's your MacSweeeeeny Beeeeeeeeany. Well done!" - Dave, Clondalkin

“Paula. Myself and my wife want to go horseback riding through the Grand Canyon... just waiting for the kids to feck off to college”

“Hi Paula, I've always wanted to do the VHI mini marathon and I did it on Monday. Took me over two hours but I did it and I'm delighted. I’m in a heap after it, but totally worth it. A MacSweeney Beanie would finish out the week brilliantly!” - Fiona in Dublin

“Hi Paula, I've never gone beyond Spain for a holiday and I'm finally going to do it. I might have gone a bit mad though, we're going to NZ on the Lions Tour. My poor girlfriend could do with a beanie to deal with me on a 30 hour flight. Might stuff it down my neck, mind!” - Dave in Wicklow

@sweetpmac airways wanted to turn left on a plane, live the dream! — Murph (@MarkMurphy23) June 8, 2017