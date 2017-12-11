This Auctioneer Is Us Before And After Christmas Party
Here's a clip from a recent auction at Tattersalls.
They're a very famous horsey crowd and they made history last week when they sold a horse for over 6 MILLION QUID!!! Jaysus.
Anywho, with everyone focused on the nag, nobody noticed the voice of the Auctioneer.
At about 2 minutes in when the money gets serious he slows down like a record that was on the wrong speed.
It's us at the Christmas party on Friday -
Before: CHILDISH EXCITMENT. SO FAST!!!
After: SO SO SLOW!!!
