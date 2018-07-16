This BBC Pundit Supercut Is Hilarious
"Don't be surprised if you see my balls time and time again"
The World Cup is over for another four years. Putin got his umbrella and France got the Trophy.
However, the last laugh is with supercut genius Cassette Boy. He watched every match on the Beeb and put together one of the best things to come out of this year's competition.
Enjoy!
Your favourite #WorldCup pundits have one last say courtesy of @Cassetteboy pic.twitter.com/A7OEFKD81A— BBC Three (@bbcthree) July 15, 2018