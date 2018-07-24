This Baby Already Has 40k Inst Followers And Hair's Why
This is baby Chanco and she was born with a huge head of hair.
It's not just any aul head of hair.
It's this:
As you can see the parents are fans of the backcomb. Early Russell Brand would be in awe.
