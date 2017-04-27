Black 99s Are Now A Thing
In a time where THESE are a thing..
Today is the last chance for you to try @Starbucks' crazy #UnicornFrappuccino #coffee pic.twitter.com/N7ebHGNcoj— C-Store News (@CStoreNews_) April 23, 2017
Little Damage ice cream shop in Los Angeles has decided that it's time to bring the colour down a notch and return to monochrome.
Ladie's and gentlemen,
Boys and girls...
Let us introduce you to GOTH ICE CREAM!
Did you know that the @little.damage #AlmondCharcoal flavor gets its color naturally from activated charcoal? Tag a friend to come by & give it a try! 🖤
Just like Unicorn Frappucinos aren't made from unicorns, these aren't made from from goths.
Nope.
They're made from charcoal...
▪️ SAY GOODBYE TO ALMOND CHARCOAL ▪️tomorrow @little.damage is putting in BLACK ROSES 🌹⚫️
