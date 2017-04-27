In a time where THESE are a thing..

Little Damage ice cream shop in Los Angeles has decided that it's time to bring the colour down a notch and return to monochrome.

Ladie's and gentlemen,

Boys and girls...

Let us introduce you to GOTH ICE CREAM!

Did you know that the @little.damage #AlmondCharcoal flavor gets its color naturally from activated charcoal? Tag a friend to come by & give it a try! 🖤 A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Apr 25, 2017 at 12:24pm PDT

Just like Unicorn Frappucinos aren't made from unicorns, these aren't made from from goths.

Nope.

They're made from charcoal...