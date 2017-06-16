There are A LOT of simply brilliant Will Ferrell movies and Daddy's Home is definitely up there.

Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell are coming back to the big screen for Daddy's Home 2 and we can't feckin' wait!

It looks every bit as hilarious as the first movie and it has some really really familiar faces! Dusty (Mark Wahlberg) and Brad (Will Ferrell) team up to give their kids the best Christmas ever when they are joined by their own Dads, who are just as hilarious and dysfunctional as themselves.

Have a goo at the new trailer:

SQUEEEEEEEEE! Can you even deal?

There's no release date just yet but we'll keep you posted! Can you smell the popcorn?!

Will and Mark joined us in studio ahead of the release of the first movie: