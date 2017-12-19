We'd normally say don't touch an original, but this one is almost better. Almost.

When Cork funny lady Lorzy Lovey dubbed her accent over The Snowman, it's fair to say she created somewhat of a masterpiece.

Including classic lines such as "you'll catch your death" and "no time for the jocks", the video has already racked up 1.3 million views on Facebook and has been shared over 20,000 times.

*Warning - there is some foul language*