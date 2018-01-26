This Dog Caught The Bus In Limerick
Here is Bobby taking a rest after his bus adventure:
Maybe Bobby was thinking of getting a new mascot gig?
Bus Eireann - Our Red Setter - TV Advert from Animal Actors on Vimeo.
