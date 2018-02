There's been a tidal wave of people posting videos of their attempts to create a terrace smash-hit.

If they record it, then the chances are someone will start singing it at their favourite Premier League club.

Here, this dad and son duo are huge Gooners so they have penned a song for new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the tune of YMCA.

However, the star here is the dog.

He really doesn't have a feeling for it.

What. A. Legend.