This Dog Put Himself In The Naughty Corner And Our Hearts Hurt
There is nothing on this planet purer than a dog. They have hearts of gold and the only thing they ask is to be loved. But, like us humans, dogs can slip up too.
Kylo and Vader The Retrievers is possibly the most amazing Instagram account we've ever come across. I mean the dogs are named after Lords of the Sith for a start. The Instagram accounts tells the tale of two retrievers who are the most gentle beings on the planet.
View this post on Instagram
Happy to be together, always.❤️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We had a bit of a scare with Vader last night. As I was brushing him, I found a really small raw lump on his forehead. Thankfully, after a stressful sleepless night and an early morning trip to the vet, it turns out it is just a very common skin condition that young pups get that eventually heals by itself. 🙌🏻 ⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The biggest lesson I’ve learnt is, NEVER try to diagnose and ascertain your dog’s medical issues via Google. 😳😂
A post shared by Kylo and Vader the Retrievers (@kylo_and_vader) on
But our canine loving hearts broke when a video was posted of Kylo punishing himself for being a bad boy. He rather boldly wrecks the gaff with a roll of toilet paper and rather than try and blame it on Vader, he send HIMSELF to the bold corner:
View this post on Instagram
I wonder who took the toilet roll...🧐
A post shared by Kylo and Vader the Retrievers (@kylo_and_vader) on
Is that not the purest thing you've ever heard?