Usually when one thinks of festival toilets, it's a pretty grim image. Thousands of people using the same cubicle for days on end never ends well. By Day 3 its more like something from a horror film than a care free summer festival.

However, one festival in the UK has brought festival toilets to a whole new level. Eastern Electrics took place in London over the weekend and one festival-goer took to Twitter to share what is possibly the greatest thing we've ever seen - a portaloo that leads to a rave.

Its essentially just an adult Narnia, but we're throwing all our support behind rave portaloos.