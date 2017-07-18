It only takes a minute to fall in love with this very special Irish movie.

Time and Space is just 60 seconds long, but it packs a punch and it will stick with you all day.

It's directed by Fergal Costello and stars Aoife Spratt and Peter McGann, and it recently scooped a one minute film prize, and we can see why.

It's quirky and imaginative with a poignant ending and it manages to tell a beautiful story in less time than it would take for the opening credits of a Hollywood blockbuster to roll.

We are a creative and talented little island really!