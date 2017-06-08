Aidan Turner is single!!! I know, I know, calm yourself!

The Poldark star has split from his girlfriend, Nettie Wakefield, of six months due to conflicting work schedules.

Nettie is a London-based artist who's career is getting busier and busier while, Dubliner, Aidan has just finished filming Poldark Season 3.

Bad news for Nettie, good news for single Aidan Turner fans!

Poldark season 3 will be back on our telly-boxes this Sunday but here's a sneaky trailer to get you in the mood: