As people ease back into January after a Christmas filled with eating, drinking and sleeping, some staff will be doing everything they can to minimise the monotony of the daily grind in work, as outlined in the Irish Daily Star today.

Some staffers do obvious things like find their work buddy and have a chat by the water cooler; some do a little bit of internet shopping (cough) and some are more outrageous and downright bold – like those who go for a sleep in the toilets (honestly! Read on.)

This is one of my favourite ways a listener swerved the daily grind for a few minutes on a work-day – he sketched this on a wall that was about to be covered up. Amazing!

Jeff says:

“It started off with a few sketches of work mates but then branched into things like these these. I'd leave them there on the walls until the final painting rounds. So they'd be up for months. And when people change their cabinets in years to come they will get some nice surprises!”

Where else would you get a photo of E.T. cuddling into the Mona Lisa?!

“Paula I spend my day on social media. I have to do it on my phone coz they blocked those sites on PCs in work. I’d die of boredom otherwise.”

“Paula I love my job but sometimes I volunteer to do the coffee run in the office so I can get out to stretch my legs and get a breath of fresh air. I can make the coffee run last a good half an hour!”

“Morning P. I have been known to go for a little snooze in the jacks.”

10 mins rest in the toilet every day gives you a week off every year 😂 — Colin Ryan (@Ryaner1979) January 3, 2018

“Paula we book meeting rooms and then have a long gossip at the end of a short meeting. Not often, but we work in a highly pressurised environment and I live for the days there’s a little bit of humanity involved in the work day.”

“Hi Paula... I used to spend my work day "getting to know" my male colleagues. Not any more though I've found THE ONE!” (um...WHAT? Do you mean what we think you mean? And on work time? How? WHAT?)

“The odd time that I sit in the van I put the phone up to the ear and act like I’m making a very serious and stern call. On a good day this can be extended to 20 minutes!”

“Morning Sweetpea. Around 20 years ago, I worked in a large meat factory not far from your home town. One of the lads there was a qualified barber so we had a spot set up in the bottom of the store where you could go for a haircut for two pound fifty. On a busy day everyone would have to cover for the chap because he would be too busy to do his job. Great times and if you're listening, Jerry, can I get a quick trim!” - Jayo

“Paula if you change your PC to never go into sleep mode, you can get away with going for a wander way more. On the other hand, sometimes if your PC is in sleep mode, it makes you look like you’re busy elsewhere. I’ll let you assess the situation yourselves and see what suits you.”