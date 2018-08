Breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

It's also how Aaron Paul started his career b*tch:

So, with Jessie in mind but without the aid of Blue Crystal we asked Fergal D'Arcy listeners what the best cereal in Ireland is right now?

Here's a taster of what you said:

You lot are sugar fiends.

By far the most texted cereal was Crunchy Nut Cornflakes.

Cornflake Grrrrrrrr...