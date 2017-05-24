1 in 3 couples met in a pub or nightclub, apparently, and I scoffed at that statistic on-air this morning. I know very few couples who met in a pub, and thought that the workplace was where a lot of couples actually met.

Now, coming from someone who met their other half on Tinder, I might have been a little hasty in my disbelief because, actually - I couldn't have been more wrong.

SO MANY of the listeners of the Early Breakfast actually met in a pub. There are some really cute stories below too - have a read!

“Met my wife in Coppers!” - Paddy (and Angie!)

“Morning Paula. I met my boyfriend 10 years ago in good old Copper Face Jacks. He was in Dublin studying for his apprentice cabinet marking and I was nursing. My friend knew his friend and we got talking after my friend accidentally knocked over a bar stool. 10 years later still going strong!” - Tess en route to work in Dublin

“Met my wife in Eamonn Doran’s in NYC. Knew then and there I would marry her. Married 30 years next year. Love her still like the first time.” - John

“You’re just too young Paula. I met my beautiful wife in a pub 13 years ago.!”

“My wife and met in the local disco. I spotted her walk in and she had gloves and hat on. I asked her, what time do the gloves come off? She smiled and we danced. We're celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary today!”

“I met my wife on a bus coming back from Peppies nightclub in Bundoran in 1997. She was wearing a Klingon Star Trek badge. I said nice Klingon badge.... we are still together happily ever after to this day (we can't find the badge).” - Galway Tim

“Morning Paula. I met my better half at Spiral’s nightclub in Tralee on New Year’s Eve 1987 at an In Tua Nua concert with the beautiful Leslie Dowdall as lead-singer. When I spotted a woman more stunning than her and we are still together 25 years later....the wife and myself that is , not Leslie Dowdall!” - Sean in Tralee.

“My wife and I are from the same little village, we went to the same primary school but different secondary schools, when she finished school she moved to the Isle of Man for 5 years to work. She then returned to work in Ireland but I hadn't really noticed her until one night in our local when some asked if I thought she was attractive, I was over heard saying I thought she was hot we are now married 10 years, so technically we "met" in the pub, Mick in Laois.

“Hi Paula, I met my girlfriend Alyson after the Puc Fada in Bad Hofgastien. I had lost my phone and ski pass etc so couldn't ski that day. I was on my own so went to the Puc Fada and walked into the bar after for a drink - and met my now girlfriend and the rest is history so every cloud has a silver lining!” – Pat

“Hi Paula, I'm Dutch and my husband is Irish. When we were in college we both did an Erasmus exchange in Berlin. He sat beside me on the first day meeting all the other Erasmus students. His best friend who was with him said, straighten up your hair (he still had some then) you might meet your future wife here. And he did. That was 25 years ago!”

“I met my wife in the old reliable Portobello nightclub in Rathmines - great Gaa hangout but an awful kip!” - Paul in Dublin

“Hi Paula. I met my other half almost 3yrs ago. It was in the early hours of the bank holiday Monday morning in a late bar during the Rose of Tralee Regional Finals. I was a Rose that year and he was a returning Escort from 2011 – he was there for a get-together with his Rose Class...we're getting married at the end of July!” – Sonia

“Morning Paula, I met 3 of my exes in my last job. To make matters worse after we broke up I continued to work with them as their manager. Talk about awkward...“ - Jack

“Met my fiancée at the gym. She was the receptionist. Be going out 5 blissful years and we are getting married in October!”

“Hey Paula. Came home for a holiday at Christmas from Australia 19 years ago. My mate was going out on a date and needed a wing-man as his date was bringing a wing-woman. Well, they only lasted one date but the wing-man and wing-woman are married 16 years now and have 3 kids.. I never went back to Oz!” – Paul

“Hi Paula, I met my beautiful wife Tracy in a local Xtra vision 1987 - she joined me up! I was 17 at the time and we’re married 25 years in August. 2 kids 2 dogs and a mortgage - what more could you ask for?! - Alan D15

“I met my wife in a pub in London in 2002. She was just doing some travelling from Uruguay. Now, we’re married 14 years, living in Wexford with 3 Irisuguyan boys. Heading to the Aviva next week for Ireland v Uruguay match!”

“I kinda met my other half in a nightclub. We both worked in one together 9 years ago! Here we are now with a beautiful 2year old and her sibling due to arrive in November!”

“Hi Paula, I met my wife in a pub called Rainbows in Dublin. We are married thirty years next week.” - Richard

“Hi Paula, I met my wife Deirdre at a bus stop on Holaway road London. Happily married 28 years!”

“Hi Paula, I met my now-husband Declan at a disco in the now closed Derryhale Hotel on 19th of June 1983. A mutual friend suggested that we go out to dance and the rest is history!” - Lorraine from Dundalk

“Hi! I had only arrived in Melbourne 1 month when I met my husband in a taxi! He saw me and my friend trying to hail one and he was sitting in front and pulled over and asked if we needed a lift! 8 years and 2 kids later we are back in Ireland! He's Ozzie. Shout to Marcus whoop!”

“I met my wife on the back of a Honda 100. She was going out with my friend we were into bikes. She broke it off with him and the rest is history.” - Mick in Kilkenny.

“Hi Paula, I met a girl in a pub in Tramore in 2002. She insists we were introduced the previous night at a beach party to celebrate the end of the school year. 15 years later we're married with two kids and still can't agree how we met - even had a row about it in front of the priest who married us!!” –Shane

“Hi Paula, me and my wife first met 17 years ago in a pub. We had a little kiss that night and went our separate ways for 10 years, until one night, while I was having a quiet pint in my local, in walks my beautiful wife. We are 2 years married in July and have a gorgeous 5 month old girl. So, technically we met twice in a pub!!! Can I have a beenie pretty please??? Thank and love the show,” - Paul Mulroe in Co. Sligo

“Hi Paula I live in Dublin but from Mayo originally. Went to Westport on a hen 18 months ago and my now boyfriend who's from Kildare started talking to me in Heneghan’s pub. Going strong since. Best weekend ever!” - Michelle

“I met my wife in The Fox and Hound in Croydon, London and knew she was the one. That was 22 years ago - we have 6 kids and she still likes me. Yee haw!” - Beamo

“Met my wife in a shop getting a sandwich for my lunch. Why did I not pack a lunch!!! Married 5 years. Life is cruel ha ha!” - Tom

“I met my wife in a job interview in 1999. I didn't get the job but got the interviewer! Married 16 years now with 2 kids.” – John, Athlone

“I refereed a match my wife played in. I booked her for a dirty tackle took her name and we met out the following weekend. Nearly 30 years ago!”

“Hi, I met my wife in a bar. I was the barman and she was the waitress. We’re married 10 years tomorrow!” - Donal in Monaghan