This TV Station Is Suing Two Guys Who Did A Fake Workout On Air
When this pair of messers arrived on the set of 'Hello, Wisconsin', the bosses did not find their antics amusing at all.
The New York duo, Chop & Steele decided it would be funny to do a fake strongman workout live on air. Unfortunately, the station did not agree and have decided to take them to court.
Not gonna lie, it is slightly (massively) funny!
A TV station in Wisconsin is suing two pranksters who performed their fake workout programme on air. Glorious. pic.twitter.com/kE0wFrFD7N— Paddy Power (@paddypower) April 27, 2017