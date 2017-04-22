Neil Delamere is back from his holidays and he'll be live on Today FM this Sunday from 11am.

This week, Neil will be catching up with the man who traveled around Ireland with a fridge in 1997, and finding out why he's planning on returning and if he's bringing the fridge! John Maguire will be looking at the unending success of the Fast and Furious franchise and asking the question-does box office success really mean quality?

And of course, we'll have the first look at what's making the front and back pages and Gearoid Farrelly will be bringing us his guide.

On Sunday, we'll also be welcoming our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick back to Neil Delamere's Sunday Best. Many of you will know that Niamh recently lost her sister Dara in the R116 tragedy, and this week, Niamh will be paying tribute to Dara and discussing coping with grief.

Neil Delamere's Sunday Best-live from 11am.