We've a jam-packed show for you this week on Neil's Sunday Best and it all kicks off from 11am tomorrow!

This week, Gavan Reilly will be live in studio to chat through the big news making the Sunday papers and we'll be joined once more by our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick, who will be offering her sound advice to one listener.

We'll also be catching up with renowned author Emma Donoghue about her debut as young adults writer and award winning visual effects supervisor Ed Bruce will be chatting about his work on everything from Game of Thrones to Room.

All that and the latest from the sports pages with Phil Egan and of course, Gearoid Farrelly will have his weekly guide, plus a chance to win an exclusive Neil Sunday Best t-shirt with thanks to Hairy Baby.

Tune in from 11!