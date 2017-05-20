We've a jam-packed show for you this week on Neil's Sunday Best and it all kicks off from 11am tomorrow!

This week, Colette Sexton from the Sunday Business Post will be live in studio to chat through the latest stories making the Sunday papers and we'll be joined once more by our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick, who will be offering her sound advice to one listener.

We'll also be meeting the Irish man who traveled to Israel to find out if Judaism is as accepting of homosexuality as he thinks, and Simon Watt will be live in studio to chat ugly animals and genetic mutations.

All that and the latest from the sports pages, Gearoid Farrelly's weekly guide, plus a chance to win an exclusive Neil Sunday Best t-shirt with thanks to Hairy Baby and tickets to The Divine Comedy.

Tune in from 11!