Tomorrow with Neil Delamere, we're delighted to be joined by our resident agony aunt, Niamh Fitzpatrick, who returns to offer her sage advice to one listener who is concerned about her upcoming nuptials.

After 12, we'll be chatting to the Irish Film Institute about their Irish Adverts Project and our resident handyman Ian Hart will be live in studio to answer your questions.

All that plus, the latest news making the front and back pages...and Gearoid Farrelly will have his weekly guide ahead of the Bank Holiday!