I arrived into work this morning to find my desk in a very tidy state of affairs altogether… which is lovely but I didn’t leave it like that on Friday.

Which can only mean someone did it FOR me… the shame!

I will never leave so much recycling on my work-space again, pledge. Shamed into it! (and also very grateful!)

“Paula speaking of being shamed into doing something... my boyfriend arrived home to see me cutting the grass after weeks of asking him to do it. Finally, he got the hint and does it now. I’m 8 months pregnant you see!”

“Paula, I used to have a car that needed to be compounded and polished for about three years! My brother keeps his car immaculate and polished sections of mine to try to convince me to do all of it! It didn't work and I drove around in a patchy car for a year, just to piss him off!” - Jim

“Paula my husband shouted from another room if I could make him a cup of tea. He didn’t realise his mother had called over and she went storming into the room, giving out yards to him about laziness, and really tore him a new one. That was 1996, he’s never since asked me to do something he can do himself!”

“Paula I got so annoyed at my neighbours overgrown garden. It was a mess, completely overgrown and made the place look terrible, not to mention growing into our garden. So when they were away for the weekend, I went in and did the whole thing. It looked amazing. You’d think they’d want to keep it up and that it might make them think? No. Back to being a jungle again!”

“Paula I was heading away for a long awaited weekend with my 2 friends a few years ago – first time away with the kids. Husband called everyone he could think of to “call over” i.e. babysit while I was gone. I had them all warned to stay away – it’s called parenting and I had to shame him into it! (he’s a brilliant dad by the way!)”

“Mammy’s race on school sports day. The things we do for our kids”

“Paula my kids play GAA and we the parents have to chip in and help with training, lifts to matches, organisation etc – the club would simply fall apart if there weren’t parents who could help. Short of sending a letter to parents whose kids play and train for years but have never helped out, I don’t know what else we can do! Would love to shame them!”

“Paula I innocently turned up to my daughter's end of course showcase to find out she had volunteered me for a parents floss off...mortified doesn't cover it”