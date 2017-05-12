We've been told that Big Brother has been watching us for years.

CCTV cameras track us at almost every turn, especially in busy towns and cities.

We know CCTV is there for our own safety and so there has been a certain level of acceptance when it comes to the ever present eyes-in-the-sky.

However now people are raising questions after cameras were spotted on top of some digital advertising signs situated in various locations around Dublin, installed by a company called Orb Screens.

According to Youssef Sarhan, "These cameras are used to track and identify the behaviours of everyone who walks by — you’ll find no signs up to explain this."

image via orbscreen.com

The cameras capture a person's age, gender, facial features and even their mood and there is no way of opting out of this type of profiling.